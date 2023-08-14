Home

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Soon Buy QR Code-Based Tickets From IRCTC | Details Here

The IRCTC and DMRC's initiative will streamline the travel process, cut down on station wait times, and benefit customers on both platforms.

The innovative initiative is set to benefit passengers of both IRCTC and DMRC by streamlining the travel experience.

New Delhi: IRCTC and DMRC have signed an agreement to allow passengers to buy QR code-based Delhi Metro tickets through the IRCTC platform. This will make it easier for passengers to travel between the two modes of transportation, and it will also reduce the time spent in queues at stations. The IRCTC and DMRC’s initiative will streamline the travel process, cut down on station wait times, and benefit customers on both platforms.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that IRCTC has signed a MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on August 14, 2023, for providing QR code-based DMRC tickets through the IRCTC Platform,” IRCTC stated in a statement.

“This innovative initiative is set to benefit passengers of both IRCTC and DMRC by streamlining the travel experience and reducing the time spent in queues at stations,” the press release further said.

IRCTC In Competition With Trainman?

In June, IRCTC stressed that there is no rivalry between IRCTC and its agents in response to reports that Adani would likely enter the market after acquiring Trainman. The business went on to say that Trainman, one of IRCTC’s 32 B2C partners, contributes just 0.13 percent of all reserved ticket sales, as per the Free Press Journal.

DMRC’s ‘CarbonLite’ Metro Travel

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a new initiative called “CarbonLite Metro Travel” to educate passengers about the environmental benefits of using the metro instead of private vehicles. Through this initiative, passengers will be able to see on their tickets how much carbon dioxide (CO2) they are saving by taking the metro.

The CO2 savings are calculated based on the distance traveled and the number of passengers in the train. For example, if a passenger travels 10 kilometers on the metro, they will save about 320 grams of CO2. This is equivalent to planting a small tree or taking a car off the road for an hour.

“In line with India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the initiative intends to highlight the pivotal role each citizen plays in addressing the pressing issue of climate change through their transportation choices”, DMRC said while launching CarbonLite Metro Travel.

