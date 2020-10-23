New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with the SBI Card, on Friday launched the ‘Delhi Metro-SBI Card’, a multipurpose credit card for the benefit of the Delhi Metro commuters. The card was jointly launched by DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD and CEO of SBI Card in the presence of other senior officials from both the organisations. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: Delhi Metro Services to Begin at 6 AM on All Lines on Sunday

This multipurpose card will enable its users to use it as a Smart Card with auto-top up facility whenever the balance of the card goes below Rs 100. The credit card facility will automatically recharge a top up value of Rs 200 to the card from the user's linked card or bank account. In addition, this combo card can also be used for all regular credit card transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangu Singh said, "This initiative is in line with the DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a way of life. We believe that this 'DELHI METRO SBI Card' can serve as an essential instrument in facilitating safe Metro commute in these pandemic times."

Ashwini Kumar Tewari of SBI Card also said, “With the ‘Delhi Metro-SBI Card’, we bring to market an unparalleled value proposition. The card offers an enhanced daily commute experience to millions of metro commuters together with a rewarding experience on their daily purchases. We have tied up with DMRC to put up kiosks at 100 identified stations. Commuters can apply for the card at Metro stations as well as online through the E-apply platform on the SBI Card portal.”

DMRC in the recent past has already launched various other initiatives to facilitate easy top up of smart cards or sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations. This includes option of Smart Card Top up through TVMs, launch of Metro Combo cards with other banks, Credit and Debit card transaction facility at stations, Net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets etc.