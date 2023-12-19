Home

Delhi Metro Expansion: Haryana Plans To Expand Metro Till Kundli; Details Here

As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends the Metro till Narela, the Haryana government is ready to cooperate in expanding the line from Narela to Kundli.

New Delhi: Haryana’s commuters can rejoice! The state government has revealed plans to extend the Metro reach within Sonipat, riding the wave of Delhi Metro’s expansion to Narela. Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal, addressing the legislative assembly, assured full cooperation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extend the existing line beyond Narela and into Kundli, a key Haryana town.

“As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends the Metro till Narela, the Haryana government is ready to cooperate in expanding the line from Narela to Kundli,” he said.

The minister was responding to a question asked by member Surender Panwar during the winter session of the legislative assembly here. Dalal said the state government desired the expansion of the Metro till Sonipat. Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the expansion of the Metro to Narela.

He said the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor would be constructed from Delhi to Panipat, passing through Sonipat district. Proposed stations for this corridor include Kundli, R.G.E.S, Murthal, Barhi, and Gannaur.

(With inputs from agencies)

