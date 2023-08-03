Home

Delhi Metro Extends UPI Payment Facility Across Entire Network

The DMRC initially introduced the UPI facility at select ticket vending machines in the Noida and Ghaziabad sections in 2018. (Representative image: ANI)

New Delhi: In an effort to improve passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro on Thursday increased the usage of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines and counters throughout its network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement that the initiative aims to make ticketing processes simpler and provide a practical, digital method of transportation.

Passengers can now recharge their smart cards or purchase metro QR tickets using UPI-supported mobile applications on their smartphones, similar to everyday payment experiences at shopping malls, grocery stores, and with other vendors, it said. This move eliminates the need to carry cash or debit and credit cards, providing commuters with added convenience, the statement added.

The DMRC initially introduced the UPI facility at select ticket vending machines in the Noida and Ghaziabad sections in 2018.

With this recent extension, over 125 stations in the Delhi-NCR network have been upgraded and the remaining ticket vending machines will be equipped with UPI within a week, the statement said.

