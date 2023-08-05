Home

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Shop, Collect Orders From Station With India’s 1st Virtual Shopping App; Details Inside

With this app, commuters can also recharge their smart card instantly from anywhere. Users can also get detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability.

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites! India’s first virtual shopping app for the metro will be available soon for the commuters of the Delhi Metro. The ‘Momentum 2.0’ application will facilitate metro passengers to buy a diverse range of products and even book services online while traveling. Commuters can collect their products at the destination stations. Currently, the app is in the testing phase to check its execution.

According to the HT report, commuters can use the app to access instant features such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, and cabs and view the timetable of feeder, DTC, and cluster bus routes from Metro stations.

The app will allow Metro users to e-shop and the products will be delivered at Metro stations for which lockers or “smart boxes” are being installed for the delivered goods to be stored. Additionally, users can pay a certain amount to use the lockers for their personal belongings, officials added. Though the officials could not immediately clarify which stations will have the locker facility, they said that all prominent and interchange stations would have them.

About Momentum 2.0

Using the ‘Momentum 2.0’ mobile app, users will get instant and direct access to custom-made services such as last-mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. Apart from these, commuters can also recharge their Delhi Metro Smart Cards using the ‘Momentum 2.0’ app. The App will also include additional features like smart payment options for other utility services.

The app will be India’s first virtual shopping app for a Metro system which will not only allow commuters to shop through e-commerce websites that partner with DMRC but also give them access to last-mile connectivity options.

Momentum 2.0 Facilities

E-Shopping:

“The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative ‘brick & click’ store experience will provide users with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations,” the transporter said in a statement.

The statement also added that the travellers can use a QR code to make purchases in the app, where selected companies will use extended reality tools to showcase their goods and services.

Smart Boxes:

DMRC will install digital lockers named ‘Smart Boxes’ at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station, said the official statement. These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products.

Instant Smart Card Recharge:

With this app, commuters can also recharge their smart card instantly from anywhere. There is an auto-top-up facility for smart cards inbuilt into the app. The app will also facilitate smart payments. By setting up automatic instructions, recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can be done easily.

Information Regarding Metro stations, Lifts:

The app users can also get detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability with Momentum 2.0. Additionally, it will also provide real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, location of platforms and exit gates. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations

Booking Cabs, Bikes:

With the app, commuters can also book cabs or bikes before coming out from metro and can have their vehicle ready to reach the destination.

