Delhi Metro New Lines: Lajpat Nagar To Saket G-Block And Inderlok To Indraprastha; Check Routes, Stations

Delhi Metro Latest Update: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the development of two new Delhi Metro corridors. The corridors will span from Lajpat Nagar to G Block in Saket and from Inderlok to Indraprastha, covering a total distance of approximately 20 km. This significant decision is expected to have a positive impact on the daily commute of around 2.5 lakh passengers. The ambitious metro project is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 8,600 crore.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will cover a distance of 8 km and have eight stations, while the Inderlok-Indraprastha line will span 12 km and have 10 stations. These new lines will provide direct connectivity and reduce travel time for passengers, eliminating the need for long detours. They will also connect busy commercial areas, addressing the increasing congestion in the city.

Lajpat Nagar To Saket G-Block Metro Line

It will cover a distance of 8.385 km

This line will connect Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines

It will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations

Inderlok to Indraprastha Metro Line

It will cover a distance of 12.377 km

11.349 kms of underground lines and 1.028 kms of elevated lines comprising of 10 stations

Will provide interchange with Red, Yellow, Airport line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines

Will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana

