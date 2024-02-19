Home

Delhi Metro Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves Signing of MoU For Phase IV; Check Important Stations

Delhi Metro Update

New Delhi: In a piece of good news for Delhi Metro commuters, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved the signing of a MoU between the Delhi Government, DMRC and Central Government for the first three corridors of Metro Phase 4. Notably, there will be 45 stations on all these proposed corridors, which cover a total distance of 65.20 kilometres, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

List of Important Stations Covered

The stations include the Rithala, Bawana, Narela and Kundli corridors, Indralok, Indraprastha corridors; and the Lajpat Nagar and Saket G block corridors, reported CMO, Delhi.

DMRC Carrying Out ‘Comprehensive Inspection’ of Physical Assets On All Corridors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday it is carrying out a “comprehensive inspection” of its physical assets on all its corridors to ensure that unusual incidents like the recent one at Gokulpuri are avoided in the future.

A 53-year-old man lost his life and four people were injured when a portion of the elevated Gokalpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed on February 8. The Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

In a statement, the DMRC said that, as part of this inspection exercise, a total of 26 elevated stations on the Pink Line are being inspected under the supervision of senior officials.

“During these inspections, vital components such as drains, the removal and cleaning of drain covers, and adjacent parapets are being thoroughly checked. According to the preliminary assessment, necessary repair work shall be carried out at the earliest possible time on a priority basis. In addition, wherever loose concrete or plaster is being noticed on any structure of the DMRC network, immediate repair work is being done,” it said.

It is also pertinent to mention that “such wear and tear on the civil structures is a routine process due to weather changes and the DMRC teams operate regularly to fix such issues,” it said. However, in the context of the recent incident, such repair work is being done round-the-clock across the network, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

