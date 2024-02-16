Home

Business

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG Update: Entire DND Flyway Stretch Near Maharani Bagh To Sohna To Open By 2024-End

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG Update: Entire DND Flyway Stretch Near Maharani Bagh To Sohna To Open By 2024-End

Besides providing direct connectivity to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, this link from DND Flyway can be used by commuters to reach Palwal in just 25-30 minutes.

(फाइल फोटो)

New Delhi: Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as the entire 59 km stretch from DND Flyway near Maharani Bagh to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Sohna is set to become operational by the end of this year. Once this stretch opens for traffic, commuters from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will no longer have to take the congested Mathura Road to reach Agra or the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The information regarding the latest development was shared by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The completion of this project will significantly reduce travel time and provide a smoother commuting experience for thousands of people. Currently, the Mathura Road route is known for its heavy traffic and long delays, causing frustration and inconvenience for commuters. With the new stretch becoming operational, commuters will have an alternative route, which will help decongest the existing roads and improve overall traffic flow.

You may like to read

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a crucial corridor that connects two major cities of India, and the completion of this stretch will further strengthen this vital link.

Nitin Gadkari recently conducted an inspection of the Faridabad Bypass Site and the construction of Package 1 & 2 of DND Sohna Highway on National Highway-148 NA, which also includes a spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This ambitious project, with an investment of Rs 3,565 Crore, is being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode.

Reduce traffic woes

“Besides providing direct connectivity to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, this link from DND Flyway can be used by commuters to reach Palwal in just 25-30 minutes. Mathura Road, which is currently the only major road for vehicles heading towards Faridabad, Palwal, Agra and beyond, will be decongested as well,” said a senior NHAI official.

Moreover, completion of this link will mean that people travelling from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand can drive non-stop to Mumbai taking the Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Meerut expressways. But this will be a reality next year, according to a report in TOI. Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Mumbai stretches are set to be fully operational in 2025.

About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The project aims to seamlessly interlink major highways such as the Direct Noida Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport connectivity highway. Spanning over a distance of 33 km, the project will consist of a 6-lane access-controlled highway with 3-lane service roads on both sides in the brownfield stretch.

The urban project will feature 8 elevated sections, totaling a length of 12.034 km, which will include 10 flyovers, 6 VUPs (Vehicle Underpasses), 11 LVUPs (Light Vehicle Underpasses), 13 Minor Bridges, 1 ROB (Rail Over Bridge), 1 RUB (Rail Under Bridge), 6 Bus Bays, and 102 box culverts.

To enhance the aesthetics, physiology, economy, and environment, the project will incorporate vertical gardening on piers at a maximum height of about 27 m. Additionally, a noise barrier will be installed along the elevated sections to mitigate noise pollution.

Furthermore, the Delhi government has taken an initiative to transform 10 hectares of barren land, previously used for fly ash dumping, into a jungle safari project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.