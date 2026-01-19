Home

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: Government reduces toll charges by 50% – Check what changed in toll rates

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Update: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has introduced major toll cuts in 2026. The Central government has reduced toll charges by up to 50 percent on stretches where construction and widening works are ongoing. Check here.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: In a major update on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Central Government has approved a proposal for the reduction of toll charges of up to 50 percent on select stretches. These charges will be mostly applicable where construction and widening works are ongoing. The decision by the government will ease travel costs for commuters and improve logistics connectivity along the route.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Update: What Has Changed In Toll Rates

This toll revision will be applicable to parts of the expressway where construction work is still going on or where the expansion work is underway. Earlier, these sections charged higher fees compared with the standard fees of the highways. The charges were higher due to unfinished infrastructure and traffic diversions.

Toll charges, earlier 60 percent standard rate, are now reduced to 30 percent. This reduction will give direct benefits to private cars and commercial vehicles.

