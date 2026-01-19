  • Home
  • Business
  • Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: Government reduces toll charges by 50% - Check what changed in toll rates

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: Government reduces toll charges by 50% – Check what changed in toll rates

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Update: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has introduced major toll cuts in 2026. The Central government has reduced toll charges by up to 50 percent on stretches where construction and widening works are ongoing. Check here.

Published date india.com Published: January 19, 2026 11:30 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: Government reduces toll charges by 50% - Check what changed in toll rates

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Big Update: In a major update on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Central Government has approved a proposal for the reduction of toll charges of up to 50 percent on select stretches. These charges will be mostly applicable where construction and widening works are ongoing. The decision by the government will ease travel costs for commuters and improve logistics connectivity along the route.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Update: What Has Changed In Toll Rates

This toll revision will be applicable to parts of the expressway where construction work is still going on or where the expansion work is underway. Earlier, these sections charged higher fees compared with the standard fees of the highways. The charges were higher due to unfinished infrastructure and traffic diversions.

Toll charges, earlier 60 percent standard rate, are now reduced to 30 percent. This reduction will give direct benefits to private cars and commercial vehicles.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.