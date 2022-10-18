Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for travellers who regularly travel from Delhi to Mumbai. Soon, they can travel from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours by road. Giving details, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway would be completed this year itself.Also Read - Cannot Make Cycle Tracks In Mumbai Due To Space Constraints: Gadkari

"My plan is to connect Nariman Point to Delhi making it a 12-hour journey," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying in a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways statement.

He also talked about the achievements of the Road and Transport Ministry and said he was pained to know that around one crore people in the country were driving cycle-rickshaw and added that 80 lakh people among them are driving E-rickshaws today. "400 start-ups in the country are making electric scooters, e-rickshaws etc," he said.

The Union minister made the remarks while inaugurating an Organic Garden at R.D. and S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College in Mumbai, the statement said.

Talking about environment-friendly, recycling initiatives in the country, the Union Minister said that nothing is wasted and that with the use of appropriate technology, it can be converted from waste into wealth.

“For the last 8 years, we have been recycling sewage water of Nagpur and selling it to the Government of Maharashtra for power generation. We are earning ₹ 300 crore annually as royalty,” he was quoted in the ministry’s statement.

The union minister reiterated bout the significance of green fuels and said that the Road Transport Ministry is working on the diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector since the year 2000.

“We are making green fuels like ethanol from sugar cane which is cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous and hence helps in reducing import of fuels,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)