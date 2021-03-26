New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the much-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed in a year’s time. He said that the Central government is spending nearly Rs7 lakh crore on building green express highways through modern technology which would provide smart transportation and reduce pollution. Also Read - Nitin Gadkari Releases BJP's Manifesto For Tamil Nadu, Promises 50 Lakh Jobs, Separate Agri Budget

He added that the government is trying to construct a separate 'e-highway' on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses can ply at a speed of 120 km per hour.

Talking more about Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Union Minister said that the step is expected to bring logistics cost down by 70 per cent. "We are trying to build 'e-highway' on the 1,300-km highway between Delhi and Mumbai," he said. However, he added that no final decision has been taken on this.

Perhaps the most ambitious road project in recent times, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is expected to bring down road travel time significantly between the two major cities by about 12 hours once it is made operational.

As per updates, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have eight lanes in phase one and 12 lanes as part of phase two expansion plans. Gadkari said that 60 per cent of this 1,300 km project has been completed and the government is trying to complete it within one year.