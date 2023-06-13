Home

Mumbai-Delhi Airfare Goes Sky-High, One Way Flight Costs Rs 14k; Here’s Why Ticket Prices Are Soaring

Spot airfares for five out of six of the busiest routes have seen a big rise – three times in the past month. The cost of last-minute or immediately-booked tickets is currently destroying the budgets of the average person.

New Delhi: If you are planning to book last minute Mumbai-Delhi flight tickets either for Wednesday or Thursday, you will have to think twice as it will cost a huge sum of money to cover the two-hour journey. Airfares of Mumbai-Delhi flight surged to Rs 14,000 and going up to Rs 37,000 for a nonstop flight between the two metro cities.

Passengers checking for tickets on Wednesday to fly from Delhi to Mumbai found the cheapest option was Rs 11,000 for a one-way, non-stop flight.

According to a report in PTI, the 24-hour advance purchase airfare to fly Delhi to Mumbai non-stop, currently priced around Rs 14,000, is among the priciest domestic fares in the world.

Even with a weak rupee, a passenger from India will find the last-minute fare on the busiest domestic routes of countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, China, South Korea and South Africa priced lower.

Why are ticket prices soaring?

Spot airfares for five out of six of the busiest routes have seen a big rise – three times in the past month. The cost of last-minute or immediately-booked tickets is currently destroying the budgets of the average person.

Since the aviation business is a deregulated sector, there is no regulatory agency to oversee airfare in India. As a result, the market forces of supply and demand are what drive the sector. Due to the summer holidays in north India, there is a huge demand for air travel in the month of June.

The collapse of Go First Airlines is another factor contributing to this sharp increase. Go First, the third-largest airline in India, planned to offer more than 1500 flights every week from April to October.

Rise in airfare highest in India among Asia Pacific, Middle East

Airfares in key markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East rose sharply even as airport charges have remained steady since the pandemic. A study conducted by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific in collaboration with Flare Aviation Consulting on airfare trends in the region found highest airfare increase was in India (41 per cent), followed by the United Arab Emirates (34 per cent), Singapore (30 per cent) and Australia (23 per cent).

The study found domestic airfares have continued to increase in several of these markets, including India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan in the first quarter of 2023 and only decreased marginally on international routes.

ACI Asia-Pacific argues airlines are capitalising on low competition and pent-up demand to increase profits and recover losses incurred during the pandemic, while airports continue to provide enhanced services to passengers despite incurring heavy operational and capital expenditures.

Airports freezed or reduced airport charges, including landing, parking, and passenger fees, and provided incentives at the peak of the pandemic despite the fact that airports have made significant investments in capital expansion and technology, it said.

Fuel prices and inflation are responsible for a significant portion of airfare increase. Fuel prices went up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to 2019. The airlines’ costs increased as the retail inflation saw an average 10 per cent increase over the same period.

