Home

Business

Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Rapid Rail In Ghaziabad This Month; Check Routes, Stations, And More!

Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate India’s First Rapid Rail In Ghaziabad This Month; Check Routes, Stations, And More!

The first section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is ready to open. This 17-kilometer section runs from Sahibabad to Duhai.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor train

New Delhi: After years of anticipation, India’s first mass rapid transit system, RapidX, is poised to launch next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the system, which will connect the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) with the city of Meerut. The RapidX system is a semi-high-speed urban train system that will operate at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. It is expected to significantly reduce travel times between the NCR and Meerut, as per a report carried by the Financial Express.

Trending Now

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System- Route Details

The first section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is ready to open. This 17-kilometer section runs from Sahibabad to Duhai. RapidX, India’s first semi-high speed urban train system, is set to start running on its first 17-kilometer section between Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad. This is the first part of the 82.1-kilometer corridor from Delhi to Meerut, which is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

You may like to read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Rapidex Station In Sahibabad

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Rapidex Station in Sahibabad to inspect the station and assess the preparations for the launch of the RapidX mass rapid transit system. Senior officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) gave him a video presentation with detailed information on all related aspects of the system.

The RAPIDX trains are a shining example of Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” and “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiatives. They have an aerodynamic profile with long noses and plug-in doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds, and large window glasses that offer passengers panoramic views. NCRTC will also construct Metro stations on the same stretch to provide local connectivity to the people of Meerut. Both metro and rapid rail will run on precast high-tech ballastless tracks.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce over 2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, thus proving to be the most energy efficient transit system. The step seems more significant after the introduction of Kawach technology and the new Vande Bharat Trains in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES