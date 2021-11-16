New Delhi: After decades of operating around 60 per cent of the city’s retail liquor shops, the Delhi administration will formally exit from the business permanently from Tuesday night, paving the way for new privately owned shops that aim to provide a better buying experience.

The new private shops with walk-in facility, which will begin operations from Wednesday under the new excise policy brought in to boost the city’s revenue, crackdown on liquor mafia and improve user experience.

All the 850 liquor vends in the Capital, including the 260-odd outlets, run privately, have been given to private firms through open tender, under the new excise policy of the Delhi government implemented in June this year.

What are the new facilities?

Until the new excise regime was approved earlier this year, Delhi had 849 liquor vends, of which 60% were government and 40% were private. But most of them were dogged by poor service — personified by the famous grilles that donned most of the storefronts — did not offer a walk-in experience, and there were allegations of brand- pushing and excise evasion by the city’s liquor mafia.

These new liquor vends will be set up in 32 zones across the city where people would be able to walk in and buy the brand of their choice just as they do in shopping malls. They will not have iron grilles at the front which most liquor vends in the Capital had.

The new liquor policy stipulates that the new liquor stores will have to be equipped with air-conditioning and CCTV cameras. It also bars selling liquor through grilled shops with people crowding outside on roads and pavements.

Five super-premium retail vends having an area of 2,500 square feet can open and a liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends under the new policy.

MRP fixed for 184 liquor brands

Yesterday, the Delhi government today told the Delhi High Court that till now, 200 liquor brands have been registered under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and MRP has been fixed for 184 of them.

The AAP government told Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing pleas by several retail liquor traders, that 192 brands have already paid the registration fee under the new policy.

Out of the remaining eight, three have withdrawn and the process was ongoing for five, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, told the court.

Retailers free to decide selling prices

The average revenue of the city from the liquor business over the past three years stood at around ₹5,500 crore annually, according to government data.

Under the new policy, retailers are free to decide the selling prices in a competitive environment, rather than an MRP mandated by the government.

The prices may spike a little during the initial stage, but they will stabilise soon, said a senior excise official who asked not to be named.

“Liquor prices may slightly start with higher rates in the initial days but, it could also be the other way round. Eventually, the prices are bound to stabilise and we can safely say that Delhi will be strongly competing with Gurugram in keeping liquor rates low and offering attractive discounts, which until now was not possible in the national Capital,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)