New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was ranked third in the list of busiest airports in the world, according to a report prepared by leading global travel data provider OAG. The list released by the global travel data provider stated that the Delhi airport moved up six places to occupy third place to surpass China's Guangzhou airport in March.

Meanwhile, Atlanta airport in US maintained the pole position and the Dubai international airport held onto the second spot. Tokyo airport in Japan re-entered the top 10 busiest global airports list just ahead of London Heathrow which moved up 8 places to secure a position in the Global Top 10 list for the first time this year. As a result, Jakarta and Shanghai lose their places in the Top 10, leaving Guangzhou as the only airport in China to make it into the Top 10.

The US dominates the Global Busiest Airports list again with five airports making up more than half of the seats in March’s Top 10. “Most notably, Dallas and Denver move up 11 and 14 places, respectively, from their pre-pandemic positions of 16th and 21st in 2019. Growth of the US airports has come at the expense of Asian presence in the Global Top 10 as some of the big global airports of 2019, such as Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai slide down from their 2019 positions affected by travel restrictions,” the global travel data provider said in its report.

List of Top 10 World’s Busiest International Airports