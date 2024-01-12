Home

Plan Your Parties Wisely: Delhi To Observe 6 Dry Days Between January And March; Check List Here

There will two dry days in January, one in February and four in March when liquor stores, bars and restaurants in the national capital will not sale/serve alcohol.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced six ‘dry days’ between January 26 and March 29. According to the list released by the Delhi government’s excise department, there will two dry days in January, one in February and four in March when liquor stores, bars and restaurants in the national capital will not sale/serve alcohol.

These dry days will include Republic Day on January 26, Shaheed Diwas on January 30, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29.

List of dry days Republic Day- Jan 26 Guru Ravidas Jayanti- February 24 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti -March 6 Maha Shivaratri- March 8 Holi- March 25 Good Friday- March 29

Every year, the Excise department announces dry days around key cultural and religious celebrations during which sale of liquor by shops, bars and restaurants is prohibited. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has reportedly demanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to declare January 22 as dry day in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

So far, no decision has been taken in this regard. However, of January 22 is also declared a dry day, then there will be a total of seven when sale of liquor will remain prohibited.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that liquor stores across the state, including cities of Noida and Greater Noida, will be closed on January 22 on the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

