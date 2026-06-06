Delhi to Siliguri In 6 hours? Ashwini Vaishnaw makes big announcement on India’s second Bullet train project

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes big announcement on India's second Bullet train project.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/delhi-to-siliguri-in-6-hours-ashwini-vaishnaw-makes-big-announcement-on-indias-second-bullet-train-project-west-bengal-8438279/ Copy

Delhi To Siliguri In 6 Hours? Ashwini Vaishnaw makes big announcement on India's second Bullet train project(Photo Credit: IANS)

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is underway, with the successful breakthrough of the third mountain tunnel (MT-07) at Ambesari village in Dahanu Taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. While the bullet train project in India is getting momentum, a major update has been shared by the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes big announcement on India’s second Bullet train project

Earlier today, the Railway Minister announced a bullet train project for West Bengal, stating that the proposed corridor would connect Delhi and Siliguri through Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna, thus reducing the travel time to just six hours from the current 20 hours. It is to be noted that this will be India’s second bullet train broject. “A bullet train project will come to West Bengal. It will connect Delhi and Siliguri via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey will take only six hours by bullet train,” Vaishnaw was quoted, as reported by News18.

Also Read: Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India’s first bullet train top speed, route, features, key details

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who travelled in Kolkata Metro on Saturday, announced plans to induct 60 new generation trains over the next four to five years. Speaking at the metro station, Vaishnaw said, “We are planning about 60 new generation trains for Kolkata Metro in the coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted, and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of trains.”The minister added that these new trains are part of a broader plan to modernise Kolkata Metro and enhance urban mobility in the city.”To improve mobility in Kolkata city, a lot of efforts have been made. As the projects advance, mobility in Kolkata city will advance too,” he said.During the metro train journey, he said, “60 new trains of the new generation will be inducted into Kolkata Metro in the next five years.”