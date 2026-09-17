Delhi to Siliguri in 7 hours: Good news for commuters as new bullet train to cover 865 km in record time; details inside

NHSRCL submits the DPR for the proposed Delhi–Siliguri bullet train corridor, aiming to reduce travel time between Delhi and Siliguri to 6 hours 45 minutes.

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Bullet train

Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor: In a matter of good news for commuters, the proposed Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor has reached a critical milestone following the submission of its Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Railways. Prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the ambitious 865-kilometer high-speed rail route via Varanasi and Patna is designed to transform connectivity across northern, eastern and northeastern India. To steer execution, NHSRCL has initiated recruitment for senior technocrats and railway officers for key leadership roles. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor.

Bullet train corridor: Distance & Travel Time Projections

Route Segment Approximate Distance Projected Travel Time Current Estimated Duration Delhi – Varanasi 756 km ~3 hours 50 minutes 8 – 12 hours Varanasi – Patna – Siliguri 744 km ~2 hours 55 minutes 12 – 16 hours Patna – Siliguri — ~2 hours 8 – 10 hours Delhi – Patna (Total) — ~4 hours 41 minutes 12 – 14 hours Delhi – Siliguri (Total) 865 km ~6 hours 45 minutes 18 – 22 hours

Project Scope & Execution Highlights

DPR Submission: NHSRCL has formally submitted the Detailed Project Report for the Delhi–Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri corridor to the Ministry of Railways for formal review and approval. Read more: Mumbai-Vadodara in 90 minutes: When will India's first indigenous bullet train trials begin?

Connectivity Impact: The corridor is engineered to bridge northern India with eastern regions and the northeastern gateway at Siliguri, significantly drastically lowering travel durations.

Administrative Action: NHSRCL is actively inviting applications from experienced railway officers and senior technocrats to manage critical engineering and administrative roles.

India’s indigenous bullet train trials to start by May-June next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s first indigenously developed bullet train is expected to commence trial runs by May or June next year with commercial inauguration likely within two to four months after testing, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said recently.

Addressing the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event in Vadodara, the minister said the first body frame of the high-speed train had recently been completed and sent for squeeze testing.

“By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister said project was being developed in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and would significantly reduce travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai. Vaishnaw said construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor was progressing rapidly with the Surat-Vapi section expected to be completed by December this year.