Delhi to Siliguri in 7 hours: Good news for commuters as new bullet train to cover 865 km in record time; details inside

Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor: In a matter of good news for commuters, the proposed Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor has reached a critical milestone following the submission of its Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Railways. Prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the ambitious 865-kilometer high-speed rail route via Varanasi and Patna is designed to transform connectivity across northern, eastern and northeastern India. To steer execution, NHSRCL has initiated recruitment for senior technocrats and railway officers for key leadership roles. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor.
|Route Segment
|Approximate Distance
|Projected Travel Time
|Current Estimated Duration
|Delhi – Varanasi
|756 km
|~3 hours 50 minutes
|8 – 12 hours
|Varanasi – Patna – Siliguri
|744 km
|~2 hours 55 minutes
|12 – 16 hours
|Patna – Siliguri
|—
|~2 hours
|8 – 10 hours
|Delhi – Patna (Total)
|—
|~4 hours 41 minutes
|12 – 14 hours
|Delhi – Siliguri (Total)
|865 km
|~6 hours 45 minutes
|18 – 22 hours
DPR Submission: NHSRCL has formally submitted the Detailed Project Report for the Delhi–Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri corridor to the Ministry of Railways for formal review and approval.
Connectivity Impact: The corridor is engineered to bridge northern India with eastern regions and the northeastern gateway at Siliguri, significantly drastically lowering travel durations.
Administrative Action: NHSRCL is actively inviting applications from experienced railway officers and senior technocrats to manage critical engineering and administrative roles.
India’s first indigenously developed bullet train is expected to commence trial runs by May or June next year with commercial inauguration likely within two to four months after testing, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said recently.
Addressing the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event in Vadodara, the minister said the first body frame of the high-speed train had recently been completed and sent for squeeze testing.
“By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vaishnaw said.
The minister said project was being developed in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and would significantly reduce travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai. Vaishnaw said construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor was progressing rapidly with the Surat-Vapi section expected to be completed by December this year.
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