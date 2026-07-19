  • India News
  • Business
  • Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes

Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes

The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. Check alternate routes, roads to avoid.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 19, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes
Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes(Photo Credit: IANS)

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory. Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from July 20, in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Range. Accordingly, heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.

Which roads should commuters avoid during the Parliament Monsoon Session 2026?

In the notice, the Delhi traffic police stated, “The Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is scheduled in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range starting July 20, 2026. In view of the anticipated increase in vehicular traffic movements in the area, and traffic restrictions, the general public is advised to avoid the following roads and junctions, as far as possible, to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel.”

Read more: Delhi traffic advisory July 7: Delhi Police issues route guidelines for commuters; check list of affected routes

Roads to be avoided

  • Rafi Marg
  • Motilal Nehru Marg
  • Maulana Azad Road
  • K. Kamaraj Marg
  • Raisina Road
  • Rajendra Prasad Road
  • Parliament Street
  • Ashoka Road
  • Talkatora Road
  • Pandit Pant Marg
  • Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

Junctions/Locations to be avoided

  • Vijay Chowk
  • Boat Club
  • R/A Rail Bhawan
  • R/A Sunehri Masjid
  • R/A Patel Chowk
  • R/A Boota Singh
  • R/A Prime Chowk
  • R/A GRG
  • R/A Jalebi Chowk

What are the alternate routes suggested by Delhi Traffic Police?

Suggested Alternate Routes

  • Janpath
  • Man Singh Road
  • Akbar Road
  • Teen Murti Marg
  • Shanti Path
  • Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
  • Kamal Ataturk Marg
  • Panchsheel Marg
  • Vinay Marg
  • Outer Circle, Connaught Place
  • Baba Kharak Singh Marg
  • R/A RML
  • Mother Teresa Crescent Road
  • 11 Murti
  • Sardar Patel Marg

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.


“Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours. Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted. Commuters should expect increased traffic congestion on key roads and are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Commuters are encouraged to check traffic updates before heading out. Road users are advised to check traffic updates before starting their journey. Planning ahead can help avoid congestion and ensure timely travel.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.