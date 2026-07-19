Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory. Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from July 20, in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Range. Accordingly, heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.
In the notice, the Delhi traffic police stated, “The Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is scheduled in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range starting July 20, 2026. In view of the anticipated increase in vehicular traffic movements in the area, and traffic restrictions, the general public is advised to avoid the following roads and junctions, as far as possible, to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel.”
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range.
Heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.… pic.twitter.com/rAKiZfLBAV
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 18, 2026
“Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours. Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted. Commuters should expect increased traffic congestion on key roads and are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Commuters are encouraged to check traffic updates before heading out. Road users are advised to check traffic updates before starting their journey. Planning ahead can help avoid congestion and ensure timely travel.
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