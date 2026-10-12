Delhi-bound trains see sharp drop in waiting lists; vacant seats available on Vande Bharat, Tejas and Rajdhani Express

The Ayodhya–Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express has 731 seats available in the Chair Car and 49 in the Executive Class, while 304 seats are available in the Chair Car of the Shatabdi Express.

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The train reportedly completed the nearly 50-km journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Palwal. Representational Image

New Delhi: The ongoing protests in New Delhi have started affecting the railway services. According to the reports, the passenger numbers on trains heading to Delhi, including the Lucknow Mail and AC Express, have declined, resulting in shorter waiting lists. Similarly, seats are available on several trains, including the Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Arunachal Express.

Seats remain vacant on the Neelachal Express to Anand Vihar even after the reservation chart was prepared on Monday. Train operations on routes to Delhi have been fully restored.

Here are some of the key details:

The Gomti Express, scheduled to depart for New Delhi on Sunday, remained cancelled.

The train had not departed from New Delhi for Lucknow on Saturday.

The AC Express, Lucknow Mail and Tejas Express, all bound for New Delhi on Sunday, departed as per their scheduled timings.

On Monday, 109 seats are available in the AC Chair Car and nine in the Executive Class of the Tejas Express heading to New Delhi.

The Ayodhya–Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express has 731 seats available in the Chair Car and 49 in the Executive Class, while 304 seats are available in the Chair Car of the Shatabdi Express.

The Arunachal Express has 173 seats available in AC 3-Tier and 62 in AC 2-Tier.

The Anand Vihar Express has 155 seats available in AC 3-Tier, while the Rajdhani Express has 20 seats available in AC 3-Tier and 60 in AC 2-Tier.

The waiting list for the Lucknow–New Delhi AC Express has declined sharply.

For Monday’s journey, the waiting list stands at 11 in AC 3-Tier Economy, eight in AC 3-Tier and 11 in AC 2-Tier.

Under the Tatkal quota, 28 seats are available in AC 3-Tier Economy and 62 in AC 3-Tier.

CJP seeks Delhi Police nod for Jantar Mantar protest, gives 24-hour ultimatum

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.

Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.

A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.

“We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours,” Ranka said.

Criticising the security restrictions in the national capital, Ranka said the arrangements affected residents and businesses, particularly with festivals approaching.

“The way Delhi Police has shut the entire national capital down is unprecedented. People are suffering, businesses have been shut…festivals are also coming. Why don’t you give us a designated site to hold the protest?” Ranka said.