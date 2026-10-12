Delhi-bound trains see sharp drop in waiting lists; vacant seats available on Vande Bharat, Tejas and Rajdhani Express

New Delhi: The ongoing protests in New Delhi have started affecting the railway services. According to the reports, the passenger numbers on trains heading to Delhi, including the Lucknow Mail and AC Express, have declined, resulting in shorter waiting lists. Similarly, seats are available on several trains, including the Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Arunachal Express.
Seats remain vacant on the Neelachal Express to Anand Vihar even after the reservation chart was prepared on Monday. Train operations on routes to Delhi have been fully restored.
CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.
Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.
A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.
“We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours,” Ranka said.
Criticising the security restrictions in the national capital, Ranka said the arrangements affected residents and businesses, particularly with festivals approaching.
“The way Delhi Police has shut the entire national capital down is unprecedented. People are suffering, businesses have been shut…festivals are also coming. Why don’t you give us a designated site to hold the protest?” Ranka said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.