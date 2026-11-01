Delhi to Varanasi in less than 240 minutes: Railway Minister makes major announcement on India’s second bullet train corridor

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Delhi-Agra journey will take just 59 minutes once the corridor becomes operational.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government is planning to transform travel and connectivity across North India. The government has finalised the blueprint for the ‘Northern Corridor’ of India’s bullet train network. It is important to note that it will be the country’s second bullet train corridor. The first bullet train project, the Western Corridor, is currently under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with work progressing at a rapid pace.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Corridor. The ambitious project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the northeastern states.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared details of the proposed travel times along the corridor, highlighting how the high-speed rail network will save passengers valuable time. He said the project would benefit the middle class, small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector and regional economies for the next 100 years.

Additionally, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and the redevelopment of Kashi Railway Station are expected to make travel more convenient for tourists. While talking to the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw explained the speed of the proposed network with an example, saying that a person could leave Delhi, enjoy the famous ‘Thaggu Ke Laddu’ in Kanpur and return within a few hours to resume work.

Here are some of the key details:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that once the corridor is completed, the journey from Delhi to Agra will take just 59 minutes.

The distance between Delhi and Kanpur will be covered in just 1 hour and 45 minutes: Railway Minster Vaishaw said.

Travelling from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.

The journey from Delhi to Varanasi will be completed in just 3 hours and 33 minutes.

The corridor will significantly reduce travel distances between major cities in Purvanchal and Bihar.

According to the proposed schedule, the journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will take 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Travelling from Varanasi to Patna will take just one hour, while the journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj will be completed in just 33 minutes.

With such superfast connectivity, passengers may no longer need to spend money on expensive flight tickets for long-distance routes such as Delhi to Varanasi.

The Railway Minister also clarified that bullet train fares will be kept affordable, allowing ordinary and middle-class families to benefit from the service.

Besides daytime bullet train services, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will play a crucial role in long-distance and overnight travel.

The service between Delhi and Varanasi will allow passengers to board a train in Banaras at night and reach Delhi early the following morning.

Similar convenience will be available in the opposite direction as well. The sleeper variant is being designed primarily for passengers who wish to complete their overnight journey and reach their destination the following day.