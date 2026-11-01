Delhi to Varanasi in less than 240 minutes: Railway Minister makes major announcement on India’s second bullet train corridor

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Modi government is planning to transform travel and connectivity across North India. The government has finalised the blueprint for the ‘Northern Corridor’ of India’s bullet train network. It is important to note that it will be the country’s second bullet train corridor. The first bullet train project, the Western Corridor, is currently under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with work progressing at a rapid pace.
According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Corridor. The ambitious project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the northeastern states.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared details of the proposed travel times along the corridor, highlighting how the high-speed rail network will save passengers valuable time. He said the project would benefit the middle class, small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector and regional economies for the next 100 years.
Additionally, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and the redevelopment of Kashi Railway Station are expected to make travel more convenient for tourists. While talking to the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw explained the speed of the proposed network with an example, saying that a person could leave Delhi, enjoy the famous ‘Thaggu Ke Laddu’ in Kanpur and return within a few hours to resume work.
Similar convenience will be available in the opposite direction as well. The sleeper variant is being designed primarily for passengers who wish to complete their overnight journey and reach their destination the following day.
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