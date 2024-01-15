Home

Delhi Weather: More Than 100 Flights Delayed, 79 Cancelled At IGI Airport; Alert Issued For Passengers

Delhi has been experiencing plunging temperatures and dense fog, due to which today, more than 100 flights at the Delhi IGI Airport have been delayed and close to 80 flights have been cancelled.

Delhi Flights Delayed, Cancelled Due To Weather (Representative Image)

New Delhi: North India has been on the receiving end of ‘peak winters’ as maximum and minimum temperatures have been plunging, breaking records every day; the national capital too has been experiencing cold wave conditions. The low temperatures in Delhi have been accompanied with dense fog resulting in poor or no visibility in most parts of the city which has further resulted in the delay and/or cancellation of flights and trains. Amid the dense fog and poor visibility conditions, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an alert for all passengers and according to a flight tracker website, more than 100 flights have been delayed and close to 80 flights have been cancelled. Read to know more…

Delhi Airport: More Than 100 Flights Delayed, 79 Flights Cancelled

As mentioned earlier, the fog in New Delhi has resulted in poor visibility, affecting train and flight operations in the national capital. According to a flight tracker website flightradar24, as of today morning, about 110 flights have been delayed and 79 flights have been cancelled at the Delhi IGI Airport. There is an average delay of about one hour for all flight operations.

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Issues Travel Advisory

In the meantime, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling. The advisory, as posted on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), reads, “Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

