Delhi Weather: Indian Railways Says 30 Train Services Affected Due to Dense Fog, Full List Here

Indian Railways News: Some of the trains that are affected due to dense fog in Delhi include Rani Kamalapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Vande Bharat Express and Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Delhi Weather Update: Train and flight services were affected as sever cold wave conditions continued to grip the national capital on Tuesday. Several passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station as over 30 trains including Rani Kamalapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat and Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express were affected due to dense fog in the city. The Indian Railways in a statement said over 30 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 16 January 2024.

On Monday, nearly five flights were diverted and over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions in the city.

Full List Of Delayed 30 Trains

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers were seen waiting at the airport with their luggage.

“My flight was about to depart at 8:40 am but it is now scheduled to depart at 10:30 am…The reason they have given is mainly due to weather and fog,” a passenger told ANI.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

The Delhi airport issued an advisory in this regard that stated, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Visuals from Nirankari colony showed a thick blanket of fog covering the area.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 500-meter visibility.

Taking to ‘X’, the weather department wrote, “Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January.”

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be ‘shallow’ when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. ‘Moderate’ fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres.

As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as ‘dense’. It is categorised as ‘very dense’ when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as ‘zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department.

As the temperature dropped below a freezing point, people took refuge in the government-run ‘Rain Baseras’ (Shelter homes).

