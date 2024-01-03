Home

Indian Railways Says 26 Train Services Affected Due to Dense Fog in Delhi, Check Full List

“Over 26 trains are running late in Delhi due to fog,” the Indian Railways said in a statement.

With the cold weather gripping the national capital, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal 2 January. Earlier on Monday, the city recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, IMD stated.

According to RWFC Delhi, dense to very dense fog at isolated places to cold day to severe cold day conditions have been predicted at few places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 7 January.

In the meantime, the IMD stated that Delhi will witness extreme cold throughout the next few days with minimum temperature touching 7 degree Celsius on 3 January.

On Tuesday also, the Indian Railways said at least 26 trains arrived late due to fog in the national capital on Tuesday morning, Indian Railways said.

Trains which arrived late in the national capital include Bhopal- Nizamuddin, Bangalore- Nizamuddin, Bhubaneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranikamlapati Bhopal- New Delhi, Howrah- New Delhi Duronto, Chennai- New Delhi, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Prayagraj-New Delhi Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras- New Delhi Exp, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Chennai – New Delhi, Hyderabad- New Delhi, Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin, Katihar-Amritsar Exp, Jammutawi- Ajmer Exp, Kamakhya-Delhi Exp, Ferozpur-sey and Ajmer-Katra Exp.

The IMD said on Wednesday that moderate to dense fog cover was observed over parts of the region, including Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, due to the fog cover late Tuesday evening, visibility in the areas was reduced, with Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly recording the lowest at 25.

‘Very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 meters is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 meters ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 meters ‘shallow.’

Taking to the social media platform X, the IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.