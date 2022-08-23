New Delhi: Aadhaar services can now be used for eight online services of the Delhi government as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given its nod to the Industries Department in the union territory, officials said on Monday.Also Read - Manish Sisodia PMLA Case: Enforcement Directorate DENIES Case Against Delhi Deputy CM

The other online services of the industries department that will be covered by voluntary Aadhaar authentication are permission of mortgage, application for possession, change of constitution, and extension for time for construction, said a notification of the department issued last week.

People applying for these online services will be asked for their consent for their Aadhaar details.

The purposes for which the Aadhaar number and related information and the manner in which it is sought will be communicated clearly to the applicants, said the document.

There will not be denial of any service or benefit to the applicant on account of failure of Aadhaar-based authentication. The Aadhaar number will not be displayed anywhere and it will be stored securely in the Aadhaar data vault, it added.

Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, is a statutory authority assigned with the issuing of a 12-digit Aadhaar to all residents of India

