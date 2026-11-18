Delhi’s Khan Market ranks among world’s most expensive retail streets, lists 24th globally; Check monthly rent per sq ft

Delhi's Khan Market has retained its position as the world's 24th most expensive retail street and remains India's costliest shopping destination. According to Cushman & Wakefield, rents have increased 14% to nearly Rs 1,875 per square foot per month.

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Delhi's Khan Market ranks among world's most expensive retail streets, lists 24th globally; Check monthly rent per sq ft (Image: Special arrangement)

Delhi’s popular shopping destination Khan Market has retained its place among the world’s most expensive retail streets, ranking 24th in the global list for 2026. It is also the only Indian retail street to feature in the global top 30, according to a new report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield. The report, titled Main Streets Across the World 2026, found that rental prices at Khan Market increased by 14 per cent in the past year. The annual rent has reached around USD 238 per square foot, which comes to nearly Rs 1,875 per square foot every month.

World’s most expensive retail streets: New York takes top spot

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue has reclaimed the title of the world’s most expensive retail street in 2026. It moved from third position in 2025 to the top spot after its annual rents increased by 35 per cent to USD 2,700 per square foot.

London’s New Bond Street secured the second position, with annual rents of USD 2,230 per square foot. Milan’s Via Montenapoleone ranked third at USD 2,160 per square foot.

The report also said that Upper Fifth Avenue returned to the top for the first time since 2023, supported by strong demand from retailers and limited availability of prime shopping spaces.

Khan Market retains top position in India

Despite competition from other major shopping destinations, Khan Market continues to be India’s most expensive retail street. According to Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India at Cushman & Wakefield, India’s retail sector is supported by steady consumer spending, expansion by retailers and growing demand for premium products and shopping experiences.

The report also found that several Indian shopping destinations have secured positions in the Asia-Pacific rankings.

Khan Market ranked 25th in the Asia-Pacific list, followed by Gurugram’s Galleria Market at 28th, Connaught Place in New Delhi at 29th and Mumbai’s Linking Road at 33rd.

Linking Road recorded the highest rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region among the Indian locations, with rents rising 28 per cent year-on-year.

Other Indian shopping markets featured in the report

Apart from Khan Market, several popular shopping streets across India have found a place in the report’s regional rankings.

These include:

Delhi-NCR: Khan Market and Connaught Place in New Delhi, and Galleria Market in Gurugram.

Mumbai: Linking Road, Fort/Fountain and Kemps Corner.

Bengaluru: Vittal Mallya Road, Brigade Road and Indiranagar.

Pune: JM Road, MG Road and FC Road.

Kolkata: Park Street and Gariahat.

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Himayathnagar.

Chennai: Anna Nagar and Pondy Bazaar.

Global retail rents rise 3% in a year

The report studied rental trends across 147 major retail streets around the world. It found that average global retail rents increased by 3 per cent year-on-year in local currency terms, slower than the 4.3 per cent growth recorded in 2025.

Of the locations surveyed, 49 per cent reported an increase in rents, while 19 per cent saw a decline. Rental prices remained unchanged in the remaining 32 per cent of locations.

Dr Dominic Brown, Head of International Research at Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Think Tank, said that competition for space in established shopping destinations remains strong despite slower rental growth.

The report also recorded more than 815,000 square feet of leasing activity across the world’s top 30 retail streets, involving 153 new leases and store openings.

More than 80 per cent of the leasing activity involved retailers entering these shopping streets for the first time. International brands accounted for around 90 per cent of the space taken.

Fashion retailers continued to drive demand, accounting for half of all leasing deals and 57 per cent of the total space leased. However, health and beauty brands, food and beverage outlets, personal goods stores and experience-based retail businesses are also becoming increasingly popular.

Asia-Pacific records faster retail rental growth

The Asia-Pacific region was the only major region to record faster rental growth during the year.

Prime retail rents across the region increased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months up to the third quarter of 2026, compared with 2.3 per cent in the previous year. India’s strong performance, particularly the 28 per cent rental increase on Mumbai’s Linking Road, contributed to the region’s growth.