Delhivery Acquires Pune-Based Algorhythm Tech To Boost Supply Chain

Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to clients across FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom sectors, through its proprietary aceRhythm 3.0" platform.

Delhivery Acquires Pune-Based Algorhythm Tech To Boost Supply Chain

New Delhi: Fully-integrated logistics service provider Delhivery on Tuesday said it is acquiring Pune-based Algorhythm Tech for an undisclosed sum. Algorhythm Tech delivers planning and optimisation solutions for enterprise supply chain operations.

The company said the transaction is expected to be completed by January 31 and post the acquisition, Algorhythm Tech will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delhivery Ltd.

“Algorhythm Tech’s supply chain management (SCM) software products will enhance our supply chain solutions offering with value-added services and also drive cost optimisation in service delivery,” said Sandeep Kumar Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Delhivery.

Founded in 2003 by Abhaya Borwankar, Ajit Singh, and Sandeep Pendurkar, Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to clients across FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom sectors, through its proprietary aceRhythm 3.0″ platform.

“Delhivery has made great strides to emerge as the largest logistics provider in India in a decade and we can think of no better team or company to work with to accelerate our joint vision for the future,” said Ajit Singh, Co-founder, Algorhythm Tech.

Delhivery has fulfilled over 1.7 billion shipments since inception and works with over 28,000 customers.

The logistics services provider’s network is now live on the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.