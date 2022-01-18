New Delhi: The supply chain company, Delhivery, has received SEBI’s nod to raise Rs 7,460 crore through its Delhivery IPO. According to media reports, the investors Carlyle Group and SoftBank will divest their shareholding in the company. The logistics company filed its IPO papers with SEBI in November 2021. The details have been mentioned in Delhivery IPO DRHP or draft red herring prospectus.Also Read - AGS Transact Technologies IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow | How To Apply, Share Price, Other Details Here

The logistics company provides supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 21,342 active customers, such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals like FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Delhivery IPO: Five Things You Need To Know