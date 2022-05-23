Delhivery IPO GMP | New Delhi: The IPO of Delhivery is all set to hit the bourses on May 24. Investors are eager to know the Grey Market Premium (GMP). The public issue worth Rs 5,235 crore is the first major IPO that is being listed after LIC IPO. According to a report by Mint, the company has weak financials ad the share price has been kept on the higher side. Along with this, the market sentiment is highly volatile. This might pose a threat to the IPO.Also Read - Sensex Rebounds 1,200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 16,100. Metal, Auto Stocks Rally

Delhivery IPO GMP

According to data available online, the Delhivery IPO GMP stands at minus 5 rupees. This means the shares could list at a discount of Rs 5 per share. The company had fixed the share price at Rs 487 per share. After considering the GMP, the IPO may list at Rs 482 tomorrow. Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price, Other Details Here