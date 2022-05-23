Delhivery IPO GMP | New Delhi: The IPO of Delhivery is all set to hit the bourses on May 24. Investors are eager to know the Grey Market Premium (GMP). The public issue worth Rs 5,235 crore is the first major IPO that is being listed after LIC IPO. According to a report by Mint, the company has weak financials ad the share price has been kept on the higher side. Along with this, the market sentiment is highly volatile. This might pose a threat to the IPO.Also Read - Sensex Rebounds 1,200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 16,100. Metal, Auto Stocks Rally
Delhivery IPO GMP
According to data available online, the Delhivery IPO GMP stands at minus 5 rupees. This means the shares could list at a discount of Rs 5 per share. The company had fixed the share price at Rs 487 per share. After considering the GMP, the IPO may list at Rs 482 tomorrow. Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price
Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price, Other Details Here
Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?
- Delhivery IPO GMP: The grey market premium has fallen to minus Rs 5 per equity share on Monday.
- Delhivery IPO valuation: According to the upper limit of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 35,284 crore.
- Delhivery IPO expected date: The IPO opened for subscription on May 11 and closed on May 13.
- Delhivery IPO price band: The price band was fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.
- Delhivery IPO price: The share price of the company has been fixed at Rs 487.
- Delhivery IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore through the offer.
- Delhivery IPO listing date: The shares of the company will list on May 24, 2022.