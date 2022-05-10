Delhivery IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of Delhivery will open for public subscription on May 11. The offer will stay open for three days till May 13. The supply chain company opened the offer for the anchor investors today. For the unversed, the company is eyeing to raise Rs 5,235 crore through its public offer.Also Read - Why Did Indian Rupee Fall To All-Time Low Against Dollar On Monday? | Explained
The company has registered robust growth with a CAGR of 49 per cent between 2019 and 2021. However, the company has not been able to cut the losses. The primary work of the company includes logistics services. Delhivery offers express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, warehousing and payment collection among other things. Also Read - Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price, Other Details Here
Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price, Other Details Here
Also Read - LIC IPO: What Should You Know Today?
- Delhivery IPO gmp: The grey market premium has fallen from Rs 10 to Rs 7 per equity share on Tuesday.
- Delhivery IPO valuation: According to the upper limit of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 35,284 crore.
- Delhivery IPO expected date: The IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.
- Delhivery IPO price band: The price band has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.
- Delhivery IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore through the offer.
- Delhivery IPO listing date: The shares of the company are expected to be listed on May 24, 2022.