Delhivery IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of Delhivery will open for public subscription on May 11. The offer will stay open for three days till May 13. The supply chain company opened the offer for the anchor investors today. For the unversed, the company is eyeing to raise Rs 5,235 crore through its public offer.

The company has registered robust growth with a CAGR of 49 per cent between 2019 and 2021. However, the company has not been able to cut the losses. The primary work of the company includes logistics services. Delhivery offers express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, warehousing and payment collection among other things.

Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price, Other Details Here