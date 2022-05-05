Delhivery IPO | New Delhi: In a latest development, Delhivery has fixed a price band of Rs 462-487 per equity share for its upcoming Delhivery IPO. The initial public offer aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore from the capital markets. According to media reports, SoftBank holds the largest stake in Delhivery. They own a 22.78 per cent stake. Apart from this, Nexus Ventures holds 9.23 per cent and Carlyle holds 7.42 per cent of the company.Also Read - Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Allotment Today; Know How To Check Allotment Status Here

Delhivery IPO: Price Band, GMP, Other Details Here