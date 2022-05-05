Delhivery IPO | New Delhi: In a latest development, Delhivery has fixed a price band of Rs 462-487 per equity share for its upcoming Delhivery IPO. The initial public offer aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore from the capital markets. According to media reports, SoftBank holds the largest stake in Delhivery. They own a 22.78 per cent stake. Apart from this, Nexus Ventures holds 9.23 per cent and Carlyle holds 7.42 per cent of the company.Also Read - Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Allotment Today; Know How To Check Allotment Status Here
Delhivery IPO: Price Band, GMP, Other Details Here
Also Read - LIC IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow; GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know Also Read - LIC IPO To List On The Bourses On May 17; Key Dates To Remember
- Delhivery IPO Face Value: The face value of each share has been fixed at Rs 1 per equity share.
- Delhivery IPO Price Band: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.
- Delhivery IPO Date: The offer will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.
- Delhivery IPO Lot Size: An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of the Delhivery IPO shares. There are 30 shares in one lot of the IPO.
- Delhivery IPO Discount: The employees of the company will get a discount of Rs 25 on each equity share in the issue.
- Delhivery IPO GMP: On Thursday, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) was Rs 17 per share.
- Delhivery IPO Allotment Date: The allotment of the shares will take place on May 19 and 20, 2022.
- Delhivery IPO Listing Date: The share allotment of the IPO will take place on May 24, 2022.
- Delhivery IPO Registrar: The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime.