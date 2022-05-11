Mumbai: India’s largest logistics and supply chain company Delhivery opened for subscription today (May 11) and will close on Friday (May 13). After LIC IPO, the Delhivery IPO worth Rs 5,235 crore is the second biggest for Dalal Street in the calendar year 2022 (CY22). The IPO consists of Rs. 4,000 crore through the fresh issue and Rs. 1,235 crore as an offer for sale (OFS). The company has decided to allocate a total of 4,81,87,860 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 487 a piece, which is also the upper end of the price band, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 2,346.74 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.Also Read - Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price Band, Other Details Before Opening Of IPO Tomorrow | Know Here

AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Plc, Goldman Sachs, The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Steadview Capital Master Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Societe Generale and Segantii India Mauritius are among the anchor investors. Also Read - Delhivery IPO: Price Band Announced; Check GMP, Share Price, Other Details Here

Shareholders like Carlyle, Japanese Softbank, Fosun group-owned China Momentum Fund and Times Internet will sell some of their shares in this IPO. In addition, Delhivery’s co-founders — Kapil Bharati, Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan– will sell shares worth Rs 5 crore, Rs 40 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively. At present, SoftBank owns 22.78 per cent stake, Carlyle has 7.42 per cent stake, Bharti owns 1.11 per cent, Tondon has 1.88 per cent and Saharan holds 1.79 per cent stake in the company. In addition, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Mirae MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Invesco MF and Nippon India too participated in the anchor round.

Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price, Other Details Here

Delhivery IPO GMP : The grey market premium has fallen from Rs 10 to Rs 7 per equity share on Tuesday.

: The grey market premium has fallen from Rs 10 to Rs 7 per equity share on Tuesday. Delhivery IPO valuation : According to the upper limit of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 35,284 crore.

: According to the upper limit of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 35,284 crore. Delhivery IPO expected date : The IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.

: The IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13. Delhivery IPO price band : The price band has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share.

: The price band has been fixed at Rs 462-487 per share. Delhivery IPO size : The company aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore through the offer.

: The company aims to raise Rs 5,235 crore through the offer. Delhivery IPO listing date: The shares of the company are expected to be listed on May 24, 2022.

The size of the initial public offer (IPO) has been cut to Rs 5,235 crore from Rs 7,460 crore planner earlier. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes. A total of 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

In addition, the company has set aside shares worth Rs 20 crore for eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 25 per equity stock during the bidding process. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services. The e-commerce logistics company operates a pan-India network and provides services in 17,045 postal index number (PIN) codes.

The company’s express parcel delivery network, which serviced 17,488 PIN codes in the nine months ended December 2021, covered 90.61 per cent of the 19,300 PIN codes in India.

The company provides supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 23,113 active customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing. The Gurugram-based company said about five customers contributed to more than 40 per cent of its revenues in FY21.