New Delhi: Logistics company Delhivery launches 'guaranteed' same-day delivery service in India. Under the service, people across 15 cities in India will receive the package on the same day of placing the order, if it is placed till 3 PM. This is expected to reduce the return rates and help brands in improving their margins. The consumer experience will also improve.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer, Delhivery, said, "We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers."

How will same day delivery work?

The company will identify fast-moving stock-keeping units (SKUs) in the nearby location. The units will be stored in warehouses close to the customer’s location. When the customer will open the website of the brand, it will show SKUs available for fast delivery or same-day delivery. After the order is placed, the order will go to the nearest warehouse. Orders placed as late as 3 PM will be delivered the same day.

Delhivery Share Price

Delhivery offers logistics services to many companies including Amazon and Flipkart. As of 12:15 PM on Friday, their Delhivery share price was down 1.34 per cent and was trading at Rs 485.50 per share on BSE. On NSE, the share price was Rs 485.50, down 1.43 per cent.