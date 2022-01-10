New Delhi: Demand for the office space segment is expected to rise 15-20 per cent year-on-year in 2022 as there is a great appetite in this segment, global real-estate consultancy firm Colliers said on Monday. With more than 25 years of presence, Colliers, a Nasdaq-listed company, is a professional consultancy firm that provides advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors with operations in 67 countries.Also Read - Office Space Demand Witnesses Sharp Recovery During July-September 2021; Mumbai, Delhi-NCR Among Top Performers

“Demand continues to be led by technology companies. However, we are seeing greater appetite for office space by startups. The year 2022 will be even better, even if the concerns of Covid-19 persist,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers. Also Read - Lin-Manuel Miranda to make film directing debut with 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

In 2021, total leasing of office spaces in top cities of India rose 10 per cent higher year on year to about 33 million sq feet, the consultancy firm said. Also Read - Late Singer George Michael's North London Mansion Up For Rent For Rs 73 Lakh A Month

“Pan-India absorption during the year (2021) surpassed the annual gross absorption during 2016-2018 by 7 per cent, signalling a strong revival in occupier confidence. Occupancy levels rose in prominent office micro markets across the top three cities at the end of 2021 from Q32021, led by a gradual revival in demand and fewer occupier exits,” it said.

The year 2021 has emerged to be better than expected for the office space segment.

On a city level, all cities, except Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR have surpassed the annual average absorption of 2016-2018 in the year 2021, the global consultancy firm said.

“Hyderabad had seen strong recovery gains in 2020 and maintained its streak in 2021 as well. It was followed by Chennai and Mumbai which gained significant scale during the year. This is attributable to a strong fourth quarter, building on the momentum witnessed during the previous quarter of the year,” it added

Submarkets such as NCR’s MG Road, Mumbai’s BKC and Bengaluru’s SBD and Whitefield saw higher occupancy.