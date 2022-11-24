Demonetisation Valid or Not? Chidambaram Rips Apart The Move During SC Hearing. 10 Points

Demonetisation: For the unversed, On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be legal tender in India from midnight. Following the announcement, the Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 500 notes with a new design were introduced.

Demonetisation Valid or Not

Congress leader P Chidambaram who has been a vocal critic of the Modi government's demonetisation drive yet again lambasted the Centre, saying no care or consideration was bestowed by the RBI to this crucial decision. He made the statement when the Supreme Court resumed hearing petitions challenging the 2016 demonetisation exercise.

During the hearing, former Finance Minister and veteran congress leader Chidambaram took the court through RBI General Regulations which threw light on how meetings were held. “There is no disclosure about who attended the meeting, whether there was sufficient notice. The govt has revealed no information on this. Last time, this court had asked the govt to keep the documents ready. Yet, nothing has been supplied – not the agenda, not the letter, not the minutes”, he said. His top 10 quotes from the hearing below.

Demonetisation Valid or Not: Chidambaram’s Top 10 Quotes

No care or consideration was bestowed by the RBI to this crucial decision, and no time was given by the central govt before setting this policy into motion, Live Law quoted Chidambaram as saying. It is implicit in S 26(2) that enough time and attention must have been given. This was abandoned. The process was reversed. It was a virtual command by the govt to the RBI, which merely obeyed and furnished a recommendation. If S 26(2) is not read down, it will be unconstitutional. I will buttress this with case laws right at the end. The decision-making process was deeply flawed and is subject to judicial review. There was a perverse reversal of the process because the proposal to demonetise should have emanated from the RBI. No one, not the Board, nor the Cabinet, was told that 86% of the total currency would be withdrawn. This is not a guess, but an informed guess. What is this decision-making process? If such a massive decision can be taken in 24 hrs, then it can wreak havoc in the country. Secrecy is important, but it must be coupled with time and devotion. No time was given to the Board to deliberate on the proposed policy. Finally, the govt must have the information and must reflect on the information. That did not happen. What was the data and information placed before the RBI Board, which also comprises laypersons (experts in their own fields, but not familiar w monetary economics)? The govt does not have this information. It would possibly be available to a small number of people in the Finance Ministry. The Cabinet would not have this info. Therefore, this proposal must have emanated from RBI. Neither the Central Board, nor the Cabinet had full information wrt the monumental consequences of this policy. These docs, which have still not been put in the public domain, are necessary.

What Does The Petitioners Claim?

The petitioners have claimed that exercise (demonetisation) violated several constitutional rights of citizens, such as the right to property (Article 300A), right to equality (Article 14), right to carry on any trade, business or occupation (Article 19) and right to life and right to livelihood (Article 21).