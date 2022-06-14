New Delhi: Has any airline denied boarding to you? Even when you were on time and had a valid ticket? DGCA has issued new guidelines for the airlines to help you. It has also fined Air India a sum of Rs 10 lakhs for not following the regulations. “It appears that the Airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody’s guess”, DGCA said in a statement.Also Read - Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh By DGCA For Denying Boarding To Passengers Despite Holding Valid Tickets

How much compensation will you get if airline denies boarding to you?

According to the latest statement by the authority, if the airline is able to provide an alternative flight within 24 hours, it is not required to pay any compensation to the passenger. But if no arrangement is made, it has to pay the passenger a penalty of Rs 10,000. If no arrangement is made within 24 hours, a penalty of Rs 20,000 will have to be paid.

The official statement said, "In case, an airline is able to arrange an alternate flight for the said passenger within an hour, no compensation is to be paid, but if the airline is able to provide the alternate arrangement within the next 24 hours, a compensation up to Rs 10,000 is prescribed, while anything beyond 24 hours, a compensation up to Rs 20,000 is laid down."

Why was Air India fined?

According to reports, DGCA conducted surveys in various airports across the country. If found that in certain cases, regulations were not being followed. Similar regulations are in place globally. The violations were categorically high in the case of Air India.

DGCA stated that the matter is ‘of serious concern and unacceptable’ and fined Rs 10 lakh. The authority has also advised the airlines to establish a system to resolve the issue.