New Delhi: Ever since the mega-merger between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India has been announced, Invesco appears to have started acting at someone’s behest in respect to the proposed deal. The severity of suspicion is so much that it gives rise to a question on whether or not Invesco is a puppet of China’s conspiracy against ZEEL-Sony mega merger.Also Read - ZEEL-SONY Merger In Everyone's Interest, Says Dr Subhash Chandra As He Tears Into Invesco's Malicious Agenda

ZEEL is an honored crown for India’s General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space and it looks like China is not able to accept that fact and hence it might be using Invesco as its puppet, thus hatching the conspiracy against ZEEL-Sony mega-merger. Also Read - ZEEL-Sony Mega-Merger to Create Massive Opportunities: Punit Goenka

Some media reports are also falsely citing Invesco’s version to take on ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka. These reports have failed terribly in their mala fide attempt to malign the image of esteemed organisation – ZEEL and its MD & CEO Punit Goenka. Also Read - ZEEL To Merge With SONY Pictures Networks India After Board Gives In-Principle Approval

Following which, Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee TV and Zee Media, on Tuesday broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the proposed ZEEL-SONY mega-merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on the board.

He questioned Invesco’s motive behind seeking a change in the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd board. In his first public comments, Chandra urged Invesco to disclose the rationale behind its demand for recasting the company’s board, including the ouster of managing director Punit Goenka.

In a video message issued, Dr Subhash Chandra highlighted how the proposed merger plan was in the best interest of all shareholders and dared Invesco to reveal their plan if they had any.

“No matter who runs ZEEL but the company, to which I’ve and many of my friends have given their blood and sweat for the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organisation should prosper and shareholders should be benefitted since I don’t have any profit or loss associated with this,” Dr Subhash Chandra said.

“You want to remove Punit Goenka? Okay, fine but what next? Have you done any deal with someone? The six directors proposed by them – what’s their background? Do they have any relation with any particular company that wants to take over?” Dr Subhash Chandra tore into Invesco, highlighting how some parties were only involved in taking down the people who are running it and had no alternative plan.

Here’s Dr. Subhash Chandra’s full statement:

What Invesco Needs To Answer

“Invesco is a good investor but in this case of ZEEL they are not revealing that what they will do after taking ZEEL, and in whose hands management will go?” Dr Chandra said.

“Regulators Are There To Protect Minority Interest”

“The first and prime responsibility of the regulators is to protect the interest minority shareholders. So, they should ask Invesco that it should come out transparently. And, regulators should make sure that minority shareholders have both the things in hand to decide whether to vote for Invesco or Sony’s deal with ZEEL.”

ZEEL-SONY DEAL

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, had unanimously provided in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL. The board had evaluated not only on financial parameters but also on the strategic value which the partner brings to the table. The board had concluded that the merger would be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders.

Punit Goenka will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures India. The Board had authorised the management of ZEEL to activate the required due diligence process. The shareholders of SPNI will hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

The shareholders of SPNI will also infuse growth capital into SPNI as part of the merger such that SPNI has approximately $1.575 billion at closing, for use in pursuing other growth opportunities.