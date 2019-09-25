New Delhi: Prices of the onion in the market continue to go high at Rs 70-80 per kg on Wednesday in the national capital and other parts of the country despite a number of measures being taken by the government in the recent past.

According to available data from the consumer affairs ministry, retail onion price was ruling at Rs 60/kg in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow. While it was being sold at Rs 58/kg in Mumbai and Rs 42/kg in Chennai, the price of onion in Kanpur were at Rs 70/kg and at Rs 80/kg in Port Blair.

However, depending on the quality and region, the price of the onion was in the range of Rs 70-80 per kg in most parts of the country on Wednesday. For the last few months, the price hike is happening due to supply disruption from flood-affected producing states such as Maharashtra.

“Centre has adequate stock of onion and asked state governments to take as much onion they want,” Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted on Wednesday.

Paswan said the Centre has so far released 1,850 tonnes of onion to Tripura, 2,000 tonnes to Haryana and 960 tonnes to Andhra Pradesh at the rate of Rs 15.59 per kg. The minister said these states will sell onion to consumers at a maximum rate of Rs 23.90/kg.

“Delhi government has requested for 100 tonnes of onion per day for 5 days from 28th of September. We will provide the required quantity of onion to Delhi,” Paswan tweeted.

The Centre is ready to provide onion to all states as per their requirement at Rs 15.59 per kg, he added.

Earlier this month, the Centre had asked the Delhi government to take onion from its buffer stock and sell at a maximum retail price of Rs 23.90 per kg through its civil supplies department and ration shops.

“We have requested the Delhi government to further boost supply by selling the central buffer stock of onion through its civil supplies department and ration shops,” a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official had told PTI.

The state has been offered to sell onion at a maximum rate of Rs 23.90 per kg and take stock at a price of Rs 15-16 per kg from the Centre, the official had said.

It is believed that prices of onion have gone up because of the fall in Kharif output owing to the lower planted area following excess rains.