New Delhi: Even though the apple production has fallen by as much as 40 per cent this year, the apple grower in Kashmir were not disappointed as they fetched double rate by reviving their old market chains. Growers stated that they are happy with the rates they are fetching in different mandis of the country. Also Read - Govt Asks Wikipedia to Remove Link that Shows Wrong Map of Jammu and Kashmir

Despite low production, they did not rely on the market intervention schemes (MIS) nor did they pay commission to middlemen to sell their produce unlike last year, rather, they used used the old and reliable connections to sell apples at good prices. Also Read - Operation All-Out in Kashmir: Forces And Civil Society Need to Kill Terrorism's Psyche

Last year, the best quality apple box was sold at Rs 500 to 600 rupees, but this year, it is selling for Rs 1100 to 1400. Also Read - Shehla Rashid Reacts To Her Estranged Father's Charges, Calls Them 'Absolutely Baseless'

Talking about how they got the double rate, they said that they did not opt for any government schemes this year.

One of the farmers said that the government was offering then Rs 62 a kg for top-notch apples but they were selling it for more than Rs 80 through their contacts.

Last year in August, after Centre revoked Article 370, the Valley orchards were caught in a bind, alternating between government restrictions and people’s shutdown for many weeks. At that critical time, apple growers could hardly pluck the fruits from their orchards as tension mounted in Kashmir. Moreover, many apple traders became targets of militants and lost their lives.

Last year, the apple growers sold their produce to NAFED or National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) under MIS of the Agriculture Ministry to avoid losses, growers. That helped the apple growers to some extent.