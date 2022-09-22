Mumbai: India’s leading carrier IndiGo has started daily direct flights between Mumbai and the Emirates’ city of Ras Al-Khaimah. Ras Al-Khaimah is IndiGo’s 100th overall destination and 11th in the Middle East in the 6E network. It was also named as Gulf tourism capital for 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council.Also Read - Spicejet: DGCA Extends 50 Per Cent Cap on Airline's Summer Schedule of Flights till October 29

Destination 100: Unlocked! We are all set to feel the rush of #RasAlKhaimah, as our inaugural flight takes off from #Mumbai. #goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/qzlJ7QrnFh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 22, 2022

Chairman of Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport Engineer, Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Atanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport; Stanislav Bujnovsky, Director — Commercial and Business Development, welcomed Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, who travelled in the inaugural flight to Ras Al-Khaimah.

Touchdown in Ras Al Khaimah!! Landing of @IndiGo6E 's first flight ever to RAK was witnessed by Amb @sunjaysudhir . Will go a long way in reinforcing connectivity bw India & the UAE. #NewFrontiers #NewMilestones @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @RAKmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/bVoExNvlkE — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) September 22, 2022

Elbers said, “We are very pleased to commence this first direct connection between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah. For IndiGo, this is the 100th destination in the 6E network and our fourth emirate. Ras Al-Khaimah, which is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, is also focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. In vast and diverse India, IndiGo already serves an unparalleled 74 cities and communities throughout the nation. This new route, warmly welcomed by our customers and authorities, further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy.”

Sultan Al Qasimi said: “It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al-Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector and IndiGo’s approach is well-aligned to our passenger needs.”

Titonis said: “IndiGo is the right airline partner in our portfolio as we are on our way to move into a destination airport. This partnership will boost our business and will open a new channel to serve the tourism for Ras Al-Khaimah as an Emirate.”

(With IANS inputs)