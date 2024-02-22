Home

Details Steps – How Indians Can Use UPI Payments During Foreign Trips, Check Step-by-Step Guide

If you are travelling to any country this summer, you don't need to get the Indian Rupee converted to the local currency but can use your phone’s app to make payments via UPI.

The UPI transactions are subjected to certain fees like foreign exchange fees, conversion charges, and more.

New Delhi: If you are travelling abroad this summer, than good news for you. Unified Payment Interface, also known as UPI, services are now available in several countries other than India. These countries include Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bhutan, Oman, Nepal, France and UAE. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has signed an agreement with several other countries to enable QR-based UPI payments in 10 Southeast Asia countries.

Hence, if you are travelling to any of these countries this summer, you can choose to not get the Indian Rupee converted to the local currency and can use your phone’s app to make payments via UPI.

It is interesting to note that UPI is now widely used digital payment mode in India and in many other countries. It is a fast, secure, and convenient payment process, enabling the user to go out cashless- allowing them to make payment with the help of UPI ID or bank account number.

List Of Countries That Support Indian UPI Payments

France

Bhutan

Nepal

Oman

UAE

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Taiwan

South Korea

Japan

United Kingdom

Here’s How to Use UPI Payment in Foreign Countries – Steps:

First you need to download a UPI app like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe on your phone

On the app, click on international UPI transactions

Then you need to register your Indian bank account details.

Now link your account.

After the bank account is linked, you need to provide the recipient’s details.

After the transaction is done, you will get a confirmation message on your registered number.

It is worth mentioning that India has successfully started its UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, accompanied by the introduction of RuPay card services in Mauritius as part of a strategic endeavour. The UPI transaction in Sri Lanka was started by an Indian, marking a milestone in cross-border digital payments.

