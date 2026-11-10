Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel price hike: HUL raises detergent prices by up to 11 percent; Check new rates here

Last month, HUL Managing Director and CEO Priya Nair had indicated that the company would continue to introduce calibrated price hikes in response to fluctuations in raw material costs.

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New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has raised the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several products under its home care segment by up to 11 percent. This includes popular detergent brands such as Surf Excel, Rin, and Wheel. It is important to note that the price hikes come amid sustained cost pressures and the company’s efforts to protect its profit margins.

To recall, last month, HUL Managing Director and CEO Priya Nair said the company would continue to implement calibrated price increases depending on fluctuations in raw material costs. She noted that high commodity inflation remained a challenge, although demand continued to remain strong.

Here are some of the key details:

The price revisions vary depending on pack sizes, with increases ranging from Re 1 to Rs 10.

HUL has raised the price of a 1-kg pack of Surf Excel Quick Wash from Rs 235 to Rs 245.

The price of its 500-gm pack has been increased from Rs 123 to Rs 128.

The price of a 1-kg pack of Surf Excel Easy Wash has gone up by Rs 5, from Rs 167 to Rs 172

The 500-gm pack now costs Rs 87, up from Rs 85.

Revised Price List

The price of Surf Excel soap (250 gm) has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 45.

A pack containing four 200-gm soap bars now costs Rs 155, following a Rs 10 increase.

The price of Rin Ala (500 ml) has been raised by Rs 5 to Rs 95.

The prices of 1-kg and 500-gm packs of Rin detergent powder have been increased by Rs 3 and Rs 2, respectively, taking their new prices to Rs 123 and Rs 63.

The price of a 1-kg pack of Wheel detergent powder has been increased by Rs 3 to Rs 93.

The price of a 500-gm pack of Wheel detergent powder has gone up from Rs 46 to Rs 47.

HUL has also increased the price of Moti Gulab soap (150 gm) from Rs 74 to Rs 82, marking a hike of more than 10 per cent.

The price increases come at a time when fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are revising prices across various product categories to offset the impact of rising raw material costs. At the same time, they are trying to sustain sales volume growth in an increasingly competitive market.