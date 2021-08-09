New Delhi: Devyani International IPO allotment date is likely to take place this week. The initial public offering of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee operators in India was opened for subscription on August 4 and closed on August 6.Also Read - Kerala Begins Mass Vaccine Drive Against Covid-19 Today: All You Need to Know

Devyani IPO Allotment Date, Devyani International IPO Listing Date

Devyani International IPO Share Allotment is likely to take place on August 11, i.e on Wednesday.

The initiation of refunds would take place on August 12.

The credit of shares to demat account will be done on August 13.

Devyani International IPO will be listed on August 16. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Devyani IPO – Devyani International Share Price