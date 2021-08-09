New Delhi: Devyani International IPO allotment date is likely to take place this week. The initial public offering of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee operators in India was opened for subscription on August 4 and closed on August 6.Also Read - Kerala Begins Mass Vaccine Drive Against Covid-19 Today: All You Need to Know
Devyani IPO Allotment Date, Devyani International IPO Listing Date
- Devyani International IPO Share Allotment is likely to take place on August 11, i.e on Wednesday.
- The initiation of refunds would take place on August 12.
- The credit of shares to demat account will be done on August 13.
- Devyani International IPO will be listed on August 16. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Devyani IPO – Devyani International Share Price
- Devyani International IPO has face value Rs 1 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO price is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO has a market place of 165 shares and minimum order quantity of 165 shares.
- Devyani International IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,838 crore. Out of the total, fresh issue is Rs 444 crore and offer for sale is Rs 1,398 crore.
- Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.70 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 95.27 times in QIB times, 213.06 times in NII category, 39.48 times in RII segment, and 4.70 times in employee category.