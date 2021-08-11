New Delhi: Devyani International IPO Allotment Date is today, according to reports. Investors are seeking to know Devyani International IPO Allotment status. Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee operators in India Devyani International’s IPO will be listed on share market – BSE and NSE soon.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Passes to be Issued From Today For Fully-vaccinated Citizens, Here's What You Should Know
Devyani International IPO Allotment Status Check Link
- Investors, who have applied for Devyani International IPO subscription, will get to know IPO allotment status today.
- Investors need to go to official website of BSE – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- They need to go “Status of Issue Application” section where you can check the status of your application.
- You need to enter a few mandatory details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number.
- Then you need to click on “I’m Not Robot”.
- Enter ‘Search’.
Devyani International IPO Listing Date, Share price
- Devyani International IPO listing date on BSE and NSE is likely to be on August 16.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO price is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot of 165 shares and minimum order quantity of 165 shares.
- Devyani International IPO has an issue size of 1,838 crore. The fresh issue was Rs 444 crore and the offer for sale is Rs 1,398 crore.