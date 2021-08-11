New Delhi: Devyani International IPO Allotment Date is today, according to reports. Investors are seeking to know Devyani International IPO Allotment status. Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee operators in India Devyani International’s IPO will be listed on share market – BSE and NSE soon.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Passes to be Issued From Today For Fully-vaccinated Citizens, Here's What You Should Know

Devyani International IPO Allotment Status Check Link

Investors, who have applied for Devyani International IPO subscription, will get to know IPO allotment status today. Investors need to go to official website of BSE – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx They need to go “Status of Issue Application” section where you can check the status of your application. You need to enter a few mandatory details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number. Then you need to click on “I’m Not Robot”. Enter ‘Search’.

Devyani International IPO Listing Date, Share price