New Delhi: Devyani International IPO allotment date is out. The much awaited initial public offering of Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and KFC operators in India witnessed positive response from investors. All eyes are now on Devyani International IPO shares allotment.

Devyani IPO Allotment Date

Devyani IPO Allotment Date is on August 11. You need to check Devyani international IPO allotment status on Wednesday.

Devyani International IPO Allotment – How To Check

To check Devyani International IPO Allotment status to know whether you have been allotted Devyani International shares or not, you need to go to official website of BSE.

Please visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

You need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number.

Devyani International Share price, Devyani international IPO Listing Date