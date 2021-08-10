New Delhi: Devyani International IPO allotment date is out. The much awaited initial public offering of Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and KFC operators in India witnessed positive response from investors. All eyes are now on Devyani International IPO shares allotment.Also Read - Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Manju Pavagada Takes Home Rs 53 Lakh, Netizens Say 'Aravind KP Deserved'
Devyani IPO Allotment Date
Devyani IPO Allotment Date is on August 11. You need to check Devyani international IPO allotment status on Wednesday.
Devyani International IPO Allotment – How To Check
- To check Devyani International IPO Allotment status to know whether you have been allotted Devyani International shares or not, you need to go to official website of BSE.
- Please visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .
- You need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, PAN Number.
Devyani International Share price, Devyani international IPO Listing Date

- Devyani International IPO price is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO has issue size of Rs 1,838 crore. Out of the total, Devyani International IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and offer for sale of Rs 1,398 crore.
- Devyani International IPO listing will be done on BSE and NSE.
- Devyani international IPO Listing Date is likely to be on August 16.
- Devyani International IPO was subscribed 95.27 times in QIB segment, 213.06 times in NII category, 39.48 times in RII, 4.70 times in Employee section. Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.70 times overall.