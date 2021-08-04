New Delhi: Devyani International IPO Opens today for subscription. The initial public offering is looking to raise Rs 1,838 crore. Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, according to PTI report.Also Read - 3 Suspected Highway Robbers Arrested After Encounter In UP: Police
Devyani International IPO GMP Share Price, Review, Details
- The three-day subscription for Devyani International IPO today opened and it will close on August 6 i.e on Friday.
- Devyani International IPO has a fixed a price band of Rs 86-90 per share.
- Ahead of the subscription of its Initial Public Offering, Devyani International has said it has mobilized Rs 825 crore from anchor investors, as per a PTI report.
- The company has decided to allocate 9.16 crore equity shares to 41 anchor investors at Rs 90 apiece, aggregating to Rs 825 crore, PTI reported quoting the company’s statement.
- Devyani International IPO has fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 440 crore. The initial public offering’s offer for sale (OFS) stood at Rs 1,398 crore.
- The company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
- Investors are allowed bid for minimum 165 equity shares and in multiples of 165 equity shares thereafter.
- Devyani International is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages (F&B) major Pepsico, and has interests in the Indian retail F&B sector, PTI report says.
- The company is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, operating core brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee besides its own brands such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli and Ckrussh Juice Bar, as per PTI report.
- It currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee as on March 2021 in India, PTI reported.