New Delhi: Devyani International IPO subscription is going on. The initial public offering of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee operators was opened for subscription on April 4 and the period will be closed on August 6, i.e on Friday.

Devyani International IPO Share Price, Review

Devyani International IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Devyani International IPO price is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share.

Devyani International IPO has market lot of 165 shares and minimum order quantity of 165 shares.

Devyani International IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Devyani International IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,838 crore.

Out of the total, the fresh issue has Rs 444 crore and and offer for sale of Rs 1398 crore.

Till 5 pm on August 4, the initial public offering has been subscribed by 2.69 times overall. The Devyani International IPO was subscribed 0.77 times in QIB category, 0.77 times in NII category, 11.37 in RII segment, and 1.56 times in Employee section.

Devyani International IPO Subscription Status Check

Investors can now check Devyani International IPO Subscription Status at https://www.chittorgarh.com/report/ipo-subscription-status-live-bidding-data-bse-nse/21/?year=2021