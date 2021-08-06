New Delhi: Devyani International IPO subscription is closing today. The three-day subscription period for the initial public offering of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee operator began on August 4.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Great Britain Women Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India Trail 3-4 in Q4
Devyani International IPO: Check Share Price, Review, Listing Date, Subscription Status, Allotment Date
- Till 5 pm on Thursday, Devyani International IPO was subscribed 6.73 times overall. Devyani International IPO was subscribed 1.32 times in QIB segment, 6.68 times in NII segment, 23.16 times in RII category, 3012 times in Employee segment.
- Devyani International IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO price is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share.
- Devyani International IPO has a market lot of 165 shares and the minimum order quantity is 165 shares.
- Devyani International IPO is listed on share market – BSE and NSE.
- Devyani International IPO issue size is Rs 1, 838 crore. Out of the total, Devyani International IPO has Rs 440 crore. The initial public offering has an offer for sale of Rs 1,398 crore.
- Devyani International IPO share allotment date is likely on August 11.
- Devyani International IPO listing date is likely on August 16.
- You can check Devyani International IPO subscription status live at https://www.chittorgarh.com/report/ipo-subscription-status-live-bidding-data-bse-nse/21/?year=2021