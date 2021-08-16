New Delhi: Devyani international share price on its debut has been an excellent one. Devyani international IPO shares were listed on BSE and NSE today. Devyani international debut share price on BSE is Rs 141 and on NSE is Rs 140.90. Devyani international IPO price was Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share. This means there has been a whopping 56 per cent premium on the bourses.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says She's The Winner, Karan Johar Gives a Savage Reply

Devyani International Share Price

If you want to check Devyani international share price on BSE, you need can check at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/devyani-international-ltd/devyani/543330/ To check Devyani international share price on NSE, you need to go to – https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=DEVYANI

Devyani IPO Price