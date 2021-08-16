New Delhi: Devyani international share price on its debut has been an excellent one. Devyani international IPO shares were listed on BSE and NSE today. Devyani international debut share price on BSE is Rs 141 and on NSE is Rs 140.90. Devyani international IPO price was Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share. This means there has been a whopping 56 per cent premium on the bourses.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says She's The Winner, Karan Johar Gives a Savage Reply
Devyani International Share Price
- If you want to check Devyani international share price on BSE, you need can check at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/devyani-international-ltd/devyani/543330/
- To check Devyani international share price on NSE, you need to go to – https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=DEVYANI
Devyani IPO Price
Also Read - PUBG Mobile India – How to Get Unhinged Mortician Set in RPM2 Royale Pass Also Read - Karnataka: Three SDPI Activists Held For Obstructing I-Day Celebration Over Veer Savarkar Portrait In Mangaluru
- Devyani International IPO issue size is Rs 1,838 crore. The initial public offering was Rs 440 crore. It has an offer for sale is Rs 1,398 crore.
- The IPO was opened for subscription on August 4 and closed on August 6.
- Devyani International IPO share allotment was done on August 11.
- Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.70 times. Devyani International IPO was subscribed at QIB by 95.27 times, 213.06 times in NII segment, 39.48 times in RII, 4.70 times in Employee segment.