DGCA Orders Airlines To Inspect Emergency Exits Of Boeing 737-8 Max Planes; Here’s The Reason

The DGCA has recently issued a directive to all Indian airlines, mandating an urgent check of emergency exit routes on their Boeing 737-8 Max planes. This action has been prompted by a recent mishap on an Alaska Airlines flight using a Boeing 737-9 Max plane, in which a portion of the exterior, including a window, came off in mid-flight.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told in-country airlines that they must promptly survey all emergency exits on their Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft. This instruction comes in the wake of an event related to Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737-9 Max plane, during which a part of the plane’s outer layer, encompassing a window, came off mid-air, as per a report by news agency IANS.

A senior DGCA official said the latest directive is an abundant precautionary measure.

“DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet,” the official said.

The official also said that, pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far. When asked whether flight schedules could be impacted by the inspection, the official replied in the negative.

“No, these one-time checks will be done during the night halt of aircraft,” the official said. Currently, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets.

16 AOC Holders Endorsed With 771 Aircraft In 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to 16 airline operators in 2023, an official said on Thursday. As of December 31, 2023, these AOC holders boast a collective fleet of 771 aircraft, underscoring the burgeoning growth of the aviation industry in the country.

In a proactive move to address potential capacity shortfalls due to grounded aircraft, the DGCA has also given green light for the induction of 21 aircraft on a wet/damp lease basis last year.

“This strategic decision has proven vital, especially considering the challenges posed by unforeseen grounding incidents that may affect regular operations,” said a senior DGCA official.

In 2023, scheduled operators embraced an ambitious trajectory by inducting a total of 112 aircraft into their fleets. This marks a substantial increase of 38 per cent as compared to the 81 aircraft inducted in 2022.

“Taking into account the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the total induction of aircraft stands at 133 as against the corresponding figure of 88 in 2022, which represents a significant increase of 51 pert cent over the previous year, thereby augmenting capacity in a growing aviation market,” said DGCA Director Vikram Dev Dutt.

“This has helped in achieving the twin outcomes of enhanced network coverage, giving a boost to connectivity, and comparatively lower fares during the festive season, to the overall benefit of the passengers.

“In line with the anticipated increase in aircraft inductions in 2024, the DGCA is suitably enhancing its regulatory capacity to further speed up the regulatory approvals related to the induction of aircraft,” Dutt added.

(With inputs from agencies)

